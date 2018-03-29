Memorial sign honoring fallen TFD firefighters installed Thursday

A special honor Thursday for two fallen Toledo firefighters.

A highway sign with Jamie Dickman and Stephen Machinski's names on it, will be installed on Interstate 75 at Nebraska Avenue and Monroe Street.

The two died battling an apartment fire in 2014.

The man responsible for their deaths is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

