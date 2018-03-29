Easter Weekend Blue Moon!

Some may call it just another full moon but this Blue Full Moon is especially rare.







This isn't just the second full moon in the month (what makes it a 'blue' moon) but also the second Blue Full Moon of the year! We haven't seen this rare, second annual blue moon since 1999 and we won't see it again for nearly 20 years.







Now if you are hoping to seeing this rare second Blue Full Moon that arrives this Saturday, you'll have a hard time seeing it. Scattered showers and thick cloud cover will keep this moon out of view for most.





