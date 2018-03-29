Columbus boy's wish to meet Pope gets granted

A 12-year-old Columbus boy gets his wish, a kiss from Pope Francis.

Peter Lombardi has Down Syndrome and leukemia and when asked what one thing he'd like to do, he had a very special answer.

"I asked Peter, 'what's your wish going to be,'" Brenda Lombardi, Peter's mother asked. "And Peter said, 'I want that man in white, on the TV, I want a kiss from him, like he's kissing all those children.'"

Not only did Peter get his papal kiss, but also a ride in the Popemobile.

Brenda says he and the Holy Father rode together for nearly a half hour.

Peter had wanted to see the Pope when he visited Philadelphia three years ago but was too sick to do so. Wednesday's encounter more than made up for missing Pope Francis the first time.

