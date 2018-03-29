2 involved in shooting, car crash in west Toledo Thursday morning

A car crash involving a shooting unfolded around midnight Thursday morning in front of ProMedica's Toledo Hospital and it was quite a dramatic scene.

Police say someone inside a Jeep was shot and then rushed to the emergency room at Toledo Hospital. That's when a Jeep hit a light pole, rolled over and crashed in front of the hospital in west Toledo.

A woman, who says her son owns the Jeep, confirms that the shooting happened inside the Jeep. Bullet holes could be seen in the windows and side of the vehicle.

That shooting victim was admitted to the hospital and the other person in the car was taken into custody.

Police say they also retained a handgun from that vehicle.

No charges have been released yet.

The shooting victim's condition was not provided.

WTOL 11 was the only crew on scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.