Thursday morning duplex fire in central Toledo

Toledo fire crews are currently battling central Toledo fire Thursday morning.

Massive flames ripped through an abandoned duplex a little after 3 a.m.

It happened on Elliot Avenue near West Bancroft.

Crews say they plan to let the fire completely burn to the ground since it is an abandoned building and is a total loss.

There were no injuries reported at the scene but the battalion chief says the fire is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.