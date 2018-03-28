WLS looks to fill vacant school board seat

After Patrick Hickey's resignation last Tuesday, Washington Local School Board is in search of a replacement. The open seat must be filled ten days from his resignation and that time is quickly approaching.

The Board began accepting letters of intent for the position last week with a deadline of Wednesday March 28th as the cutoff. Nine total candidates interviewed for Hickey's open seat on the school board.

The remaining board members interviewed six candidates Tuesday night and met with three more Wednesday back at their administration building.

The board has meetings scheduled for both Thursday and Friday to conduct second interviews if they are needed.The board president hopes they come to a decision by Friday.

At the last regular board meeting, Thomas Ilstrup explained what he is looking for in a new board member.

"You must love Washington Local and want to do what's right by our students, by our teachers and by our staff,” said Washington Local School Board President Thomas Ilstrup. “You've heard many people tonight say this is a big family and it really is. These people love one another, they lift each other up and that's the kind of board member I want."

All candidates for the open seat left by Patrick Hickey have had their initial interview, but a decision from the board is still pending.

The board president said the new board member has to be voted on during a public meeting and expects that vote to come at their April 11th meeting.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.