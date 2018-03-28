Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

University of Toledo police and UT's Campus Beautification Committee need your help in finding parts of two stolen sculptures.

Portions of the sculptures were discovered missing on March 15.

One depicts a family of three made of white metal. The portion of the piece representing a three foot tall child is missing.

The other is of three black and red roosters made of steel. The smallest rooster was reported missing.

"We have a lot of security measures here on campus," Bruno Valdez, University of Toledo freshman said. "It's pretty sad that stuff like this happens on my campus."

There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces.

If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

