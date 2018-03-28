Monroe Street closure on Monday

City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

This comes just 10 days before the Mud Hens' opening day, but city leaders are confident it won’t impact that day.

"We're coordinating with the Mud Hens and I intend to have the road clear for that day. We're not going to be impacting the opening day festivities,” said Doug Stephens, the Commissioner for the Department of Engineering Services for the City of Toledo.

Starting Monday, and every day except April 12th, which is opening day, Monroe Street will be down to one lane in each direction from Summit to Erie Street.

Crews are resurfacing that area, along with on Summit from Monroe to Lafayette Street.

Once this part is complete, starting at the end of June, crews will move to the second phase of the project. Then, the intersection of Monroe and Erie will be closed.

Erie Street will still handle traffic, but drivers won’t be able to pass through the intersection on Monroe.

The city is redoing the intersection, along with the crosswalks.

Drivers in downtown restaurants along Monroe Street Wednesday, didn’t seem to be upset by the closures.

"I don't think it's going to affect us too much, I think people are going to find their way around here no matter what,” said Bill Kline, the General Manager of the Blarney.

Kline said he just learned of the closure on Wednesday, but it confident their customers will still come.

A customer eating across the street, agreed with that.

"Anything you can do to enhance the pedestrian experience I think would really make it more enjoyable for everybody,” said Ed Markewitz, while eating at Table Forty 4.

The price tag for this is $2.2 million, but with gr ants from ODOT, the city is only covering about a half million of that.

City leaders say it will be worth it once complete.

"It should just be a better ride, we should save our pavement, and it should last a lot longer. It should just be a better experience for people coming in to downtown with improved crosswalks and the look of that particular element,” said Stephens.

Signs are expected to be out directing drivers throughout these closures.

