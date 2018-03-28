Perrysburg Schools releases statement on tax over-collection

Perrysburg homeowners, you'll be getting some money back.

The Wood County Auditor's office said too much money was collected from property owners last year for the school levy passed in November of 2016.

The county collected $1.9 million more than it was supposed to.

Here's how it breaks down, a $200,000 home was taxed about $122 more than was approved by the voters.

Property owners will be paid back on tax bills distributed in 2019 and 2020.

On Friday afternoon, Perrysburg Schools reacted to the over-collection.

According to their statement, the Auditor's Office did not adjust the millage rate from last year even though the community had grown.

As a result, more taxes were collected than the $13 million dollars that voters approved in 2016.

Using last year's rates $14.9 mills were collected.

The incorrect calculation was discovered after tax bills had already been distributed by the Wood County Auditor’s Office.

The complete statement can be seen on Perrysburg School's website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.