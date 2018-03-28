Over-collection of Perrysburg Schools Levy Results in Lower Rate for Two Years

Perrysburg homeowners, you'll be getting some money back.

The Wood County Auditor's office said too much money was collected from property owners last year for the school levy passed in November of 2016.

The county collected $1.9 million more than it was supposed to.

Here's how it breaks down, a $200,000 home was taxed about $122 more than was approved by the voters.

Property owners will be paid back on tax bills distributed in 2019 and 2020.

