Editorial: Good Grief

Hello, my name is Dorothy Mockensturm – Managing Director of Good Grief of Northwest Ohio.



Good Grief is nonprofit organization that provides support for children, teens, and their adult caregivers who have experienced the death of someone important to them.



Good Grief is a safe and supportive environment for kids to explore and express thoughts, fears, questions and emotions about their experience with death.



We know that helping kids find ways to express their grief can open the door to healing - and a better future.



If you'd like to learn more about Good Grief, I invite you join us at Wings of Hope – our spring reception – on May 3rd at Sylvania Country Club.



The highlight of the evening will be special guest – John Betts whose son David died in the Bluffton University bus crash in 2007. John is a father who is honoring his son's memory and using his grief for good.



Give us a call at 419/360-4939 or visit our website at goodgriefnwo.org to find out more about our programs and ways to get involved at Good Grief.



Thank you!