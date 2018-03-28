Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

The Metroparks Toledo will be getting tens of thousands of more trees. But, they aren't big trees, not yet at least.

They will plant 35,000 trees over the next several weeks in four parks.

30,000 hardwood seedlings will be planted at Blue Creek, Oak Openings Preserve, other properties in the Oak Openings Corridor and Swan Creek Preserve.

Then, volunteers will help plant 5,000 trees in a separate project. That will be at Fallen Timbers Battlefield in Maumee.

Metroparks Toledo says it's going to be a great project.

"It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

The money for the projects comes from The Nature Conservancy.

Since 2010, Metroparks has received $1.3 million in grant funds to restore hundreds of acres.

