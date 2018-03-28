Shots 4 Tots n Teens clinic to open new location

Starting April 3, the Shots 4 Tots n Teens clinic will be adding a new site in south Toledo to their current eight locations.

The new clinic site, St. Charles Borromeo Church at 1842 Airport Highway, will target the 43609 zip code and south Toledo area.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says the new clinic location will be held on the first Tuesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Shots 4 Tots n Teens is a walk-in immunization clinic for children from birth through 18-years-old.

The health department says in order for your child to receive services, please bring the following items:

Child's paper shot record

Child's insurance card, if any

Parent's ID

According to the health department, all insurance plans are accepted. A fee of $21.25 per shot is charged for those without insurance. However, no child will be turned away due to inability to pay.

Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

The Shots 4 Tots n Teens staff say they will ensure your child is up-to-date on their immunizations and ready for daycare or school. There are special shot requirements at kindergarten, seventh and 12th grades.

For additional information, you can call 419-213-4121 or visit the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website.

