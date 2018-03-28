Off The Radar: Episode 11 - Weather and Traffic Together! - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Off The Radar: Episode 11 - Weather and Traffic Together!

Episode 11 -- Chelsea and Chris are on Spring Break but don't worry, Ida fills in and owns this episode! We talk a chilly spring, weather impacts on our traffic, plus Ida shares her Disney internship stories. Enjoy!

Subscribe to 'Off The Radar' Now: 

Apple: http://apple.co/2CyCoh7 
Android: http://bit.ly/2E1ySJz 
 

Powered by Frankly