Off The Radar: Episode 11 - Weather and Traffic Together!

Episode 11 -- Chelsea and Chris are on Spring Break but don't worry, Ida fills in and owns this episode! We talk a chilly spring, weather impacts on our traffic, plus Ida shares her Disney internship stories. Enjoy!
Subscribe to 'Off The Radar' Now:
Apple: http://apple.co/2CyCoh7
Android: http://bit.ly/2E1ySJz
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.