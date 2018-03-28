Money Talks News: Is cheap toothpaste as good?

If you want your teeth to last a lifetime, you've got to take care of them. That certainly includes regular checkups, but does it also include expensive toothpaste?

If there's any kind of commercial that's long in the tooth, it's toothpaste commercials.

But does toothpaste matter? Heavily advertised name brands can cost double the price of store brands. Are they worth the extra money?

A perfect question for the American Dental Association.

However, when they were contacted and asked if store brands were good enough, all they would say is "Just look for the seal of acceptance from the American Dental Association."

"This seal, together with this statement, means that Crest is accepted by the council on dental therapeutics of the American Dental Association," George Kolos, DMD at Broward College explained.

All well and good, but very few store brands bother to get that seal. So what's a consumer to do?

One idea? Compare store and name brand labels, then ask your dentist.

"If you take a generic brand and side by side with a brand that's popular and you find the ingredients are exactly the same, one of the most important ingredients is the fluoride, there's no reason to spend the extra money," Doctor Kolos said.

So, when it comes to toothpaste, as with so many other things in life, paying extra for a heavily advertised brand is often doing nothing more than rinsing money down the drain.

