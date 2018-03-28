Deadly Turnpike crash under investigation

The Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Sandusky County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike at mile marker 100.3 in Townsend Township around 7:40 a.m.

Police say 62-year-old Robbin Collins of Illinois was driving a 2001 Chevy Impala with three passengers in the car: 12-year-old Jermalle Collins, 83-year-old Delorise Collins and 82-year-old Robert Lee Collins, all of Illinois.

Police say Robbin Collins was traveling eastbound when she traveled from the middle lane across the right lane of the highway and off the right side of the road and hit the back of a semi truck, according to witnesses.

Police say the semi was parked as driver 33-year-old Peguito Saint-Fort of New York was asleep inside.

Robert Lee Collins died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Robbin, Jermalle and Delorise Collins all suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash and were transported to St. Vincent Hospital.

Witnesses also told police that Collins was passing them at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

Speed is being suspected as a factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

