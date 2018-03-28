UT men's basketball coach Kowalczyk signs contract extension

The University of Toledo men's basketball team is going to have the same coach for a while longer.

The University of Toledo announced they reached a deal with head coach Tod Kowalczyk on a new contract.

The contract keeps Kowalczyk as head coach of the men's basketball program through the 2022-2023 season.

"I'm very thankful to our tremendous administration of President (Sharon) Gaber and (UT Vice President) Mike O'Brien for showing confidence in me and my staff. I'm extremely proud of the culture we have in our program and the direction that we're headed. My family and I absolutely love being a part of the Toledo community and I can't wait to build on this past season's success," Kowalczyk said.

Kowalczyk has been the coach of the Rockets since 2010, and is tied for third place on Toledo's all-time wins list.

The Rockets won their seventh MAC West Division title before losing the MAC tournament last season.

