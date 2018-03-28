Judge sets plea date for three pastors accused of sex crimes

All three Toledo pastors charged with sex crimes against children appeared in court Tuesday.

Anthony Haynes,Cordell Jenkins and Kenneth Butler are charged with sex trafficking of children

Jenkins' wife Laura Jenkins was also in court along with the three men. She was indicted on obstruction charges in this case.

The judge set a plea deadline for all four for July 19.

RELATED: Toledo pastors charged with sex crimes against children?

If a defendant wants to enter a plea, they must notify the court of the plea before that date.

Kenneth Butler agreed to a plea date for May 14. This gives him the possibility to enter a plea deal with the government on that day.

Butler could be the first of the four to enter a plea deal with the government. No information has been released about the details of the possible deal.

Trial dates were also announced for September 4 to September 11 if each defendant fails to enter plea deals.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.