BMW pulls out of NAIAS

BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.

Sources say the growth of technology could be more interactive if an outdoor space were available to be used, according to WXYZ.

The Detroit Auto show is indoors.

WXYZ reports the move comes as the Detroit Auto Dealers Associations is debating whether or not to move the auto show to October in 2020.

The Drive reports rescheduling the show would be to move the show away from cold weather and the Consumer Electronics Show that occurs in Vegas just a week ahead of the auto show.

The 2019 NAIAS will be held from January 14 to January 27.

