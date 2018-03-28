Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

Patrick Hickey faced a judge in Lenawee County District court on Wednesday.

His case was continued to April 13 for a hearing that will determine if everything is on schedule for a preliminary examination later in April.

The judge will rule whether there is enough evidence to send Hickey's case to circuit court for a felony trial.

In court Wednesday, the judge changed the restriction placed on Hickey regarding contact with kids under 16. He is now allowed to have contact with kids as long as there is proper adult supervision.

Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

