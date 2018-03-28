TPS Sgt. arrested in prostitution sting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) -

 A Toledo Police sergeant was arrested in Columbus in a prostitution sting. 

Columbus police arrested Sgt. Mack Collins along with 20 other men over the weekend. 

The arrests stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving the website Backpage.com, a classified advertising website. 

Collins in the Police Athletic League director for TPD. 

He is on restricted duty and has not been charged.

