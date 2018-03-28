TPS Sgt. arrested in prostitution sting

An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving the website Backpage.com, a classified advertising website.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving the website Backpage.com, a classified advertising website.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.More >>
Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.More >>
Nearly two years after Sierah Joughin death, the jury has made a verdict in The People vs. James Worley trial.More >>
Nearly two years after Sierah Joughin death, the jury has made a verdict in The People vs. James Worley trial.More >>