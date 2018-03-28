TPD Sgt. arrested in prostitution sting

A Toledo Police sergeant was arrested in Columbus in a prostitution sting.

Columbus police arrested Sgt. Mack Collins along with 20 other men over the weekend.

The arrests stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.

Collins in the Police Athletic League director for TPD.

He is on restricted duty and has not been charged.

