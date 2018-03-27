WLS Board meeting regarding vacancy

Washington Local School board are met Tuesday night to discuss the open spot on the board.

It was vacated by Patrick Hickey last week when he was charged with three counts of sexual misconduct when he was with Addison schools.

This week, the board is interviewing candidates for the open seat.

Once they feel they have found a qualified candidate, they will appoint a new member.

