Wood County hospital working to help those with substance abuse

An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
This week, the board is interviewing candidates for the open seat. Once they feel they have found a qualified candidate, they will appoint a new member.More >>
This week, the board is interviewing candidates for the open seat. Once they feel they have found a qualified candidate, they will appoint a new member.More >>
"New Vision" at Wood County Hospital will help patients overcome withdrawal symptoms so they are better able to enter substance abuse treatment.More >>
"New Vision" at Wood County Hospital will help patients overcome withdrawal symptoms so they are better able to enter substance abuse treatment.More >>
TPS says March 17, 2018 is a day the school division will never forget. The day the Rogers Rams made history and became Division II State Championship winners.More >>
TPS says March 17, 2018 is a day the school division will never forget. The day the Rogers Rams made history and became Division II State Championship winners.More >>
The Rams beat New Philadelphia 62-57 on Friday in the D-II state semi-final.More >>
The Rams beat New Philadelphia 62-57 on Friday in the D-II state semi-final.More >>