Wood County hospital working to help those with substance abuse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County hospital working to help those with substance abuse

(Source: Wood County Hospital website) (Source: Wood County Hospital website)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A new program in Wood County is helping patients addicted to drugs and alcohol.

WTOL 11 is following this story with our media partner the Sentinal-Tribune.

"New Vision" at Wood County Hospital will help patients overcome withdrawal symptoms so they are better able to enter substance abuse treatment. 

New Vision provides adults with a medically supervised hospital stay which allows for the patient to stabilize, get an assessment and plan for future treatment. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly