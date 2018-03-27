Wood County hospital working to help those with substance abuse

A new program in Wood County is helping patients addicted to drugs and alcohol.

WTOL 11 is following this story with our media partner the Sentinal-Tribune.

"New Vision" at Wood County Hospital will help patients overcome withdrawal symptoms so they are better able to enter substance abuse treatment.

New Vision provides adults with a medically supervised hospital stay which allows for the patient to stabilize, get an assessment and plan for future treatment.

