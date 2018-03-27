Rogers Rams State Champs honored at TPS meeting

More than a week ago, the Rogers Lady Rams were in Columbus playing their hearts out to win a state basketball championship. They did just that and you could say they were rather excited.

Tuesday night, they were honored for their amazing accomplishment. The girls say being recognized is such an honor.

Dozens of people, family, friends, TPS faculty and staff were all in attendance Tuesday.

The board meeting kicked off with the showing of video highlights from past games.

TPS says March 17, 2018 is a day the school division will never forget. The day the Rogers Rams made history and became Division II State Championship winners.

“It’s an amazing feeling, it’s starting to sink in now that more and more things are happening for us," Rogers Junior Zia Cooke said. "But it’s an amazing feeling. Basketball is my life. I’ve been doing it for a long time and it’s finally paying off for me”

Team members were called up to receive certificates and handshakes from the board.

The team won the first girls varsity basketball championship for a Toledo team since 1981.

They played Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at The Ohio State University, winning 51 to 37.

There will be a parade later next month to celebrate their victory.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.