Rogers Rams State Champs honored at TPS meeting

An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
TPS says March 17, 2018 is a day the school division will never forget. The day the Rogers Rams made history and became Division II State Championship winners.More >>
The Rams beat New Philadelphia 62-57 on Friday in the D-II state semi-final.More >>
Six council members, or half, voted no on allowing the facility to open at that location because of the “saturation” of similar facilities in this area. The other half argued people are dying every day, and it doesn’t matter where the beds are, addicts need them.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
