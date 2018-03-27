SFWC: Spring Break

Spring break is just around the corner, so that means you might be thinking about getting in shape before hitting the beach.

Here are some tips to help you work on those arms.

"If you need to tone those arms, curls are a good place to start," Super Fitness Weight Loss Trainer Heather Curtis said. "Do barbell curls to tone the biceps and strengthen the shoulders. Do three sets 10 twice a week."

You can keep your workout fresh and fun by finding other ideas on our website.

