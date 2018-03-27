City council votes ends in tie on opioid treatment facility

Tuesday night, City Council discussed and voted on a zoning change and a special use permit for a Unison Health opioid treatment facility at 2310 Jefferson Avenue.

Six council members, or half, voted no on allowing the facility to open at that location because of the “saturation” of similar facilities in this area.

The other half argued people are dying every day, and it doesn’t matter where the beds are, addicts need them.

In the situation of a tie vote, the Mayor is required to break the tie. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he will vote on the measure at the next city council meeting in two weeks.

When council was voting on the special use permit, after the zoning change tie, Councilman Gary Johnson voted no. He immediately groaned, as that was not how he intended to vote.

If a council member is on the prevailing side, they can bring up a re-vote. Johnson did, the vote to revote was a tie, and the Mayor voted yes.

After voting again, the second time it ended in a tie for the special use permit.

Neighbors in the area expressed concern about the location with council before the meeting.

There are currently more than 20 treatment facilities in district four, when other districts only have one.

The SUP is required because the Toledo Municipal Code says facilities similar to this cannot be within 500 feet of each other. This location has two within that radius.

Councilwoman Yvonne Harper, Democrat, is the district four council member and she said Tuesday night that she thinks this is absurd.

"I'm over saturated, and enough is enough," Harper said. "We have children constantly saying, our future voters, listen to us. I'm asking, let's spread it all over the city.”

Also at Tuesday's meeting, 2018 budget was approved, unanimously. The first time that has happened in five years.

It cut spending by $3 million from the proposed budget.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.