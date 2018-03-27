Athletics are returning to Terra State Community College

Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The state approved program will allow college students or current professionals who want to expand their skill sets to take the 30 credit hour course without the need to travel.More >>
With spring here, that normally means flu cases decline, but federal health officials say there could be a second wave of the virus that we have to look out for.More >>
Terra State first began hosting athletics in 1999, but dropped the programs in 2005. Now, the community college is working to reform men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer and volleyball for the 2019 academic year.More >>
Nearly two years after Sierah Joughin death, the jury has made a verdict in The People vs. James Worley trial.More >>
Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.More >>
