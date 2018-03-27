Athletics are returning to Terra State Community College

Terra State Community College is bringing back athletics after a 13 year absence.

Terra State first began hosting athletics in 1999, but d ropped the programs in 2005. Now, the community college is working to reform men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer and volleyball for the 2019 academic year.

With the announcement, Terra will fully renovate their Student Athletic Center with new flooring, scoreboards and bleachers. Some students will also be offered athletic scholarships.

A new mascot, the Terra Titans, has also been chosen.

The announcement comes as Terra State has been working for years to establish a more well rounded college experience for their students.

"I think as we thought about this, it was providing the full experience, the full college experience," Executive Director of The Terra College Foundation Ron Schumacher said. "You know, the residence housing is coming into play, having athletics on campus. So, providing that total social life that we could potentially provide to the students."

Terra State hopes to begin hiring athletic department personnel this summer.

