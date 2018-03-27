Terra State to offer Mechatronics course at Fostoria Learning Center

A new partnership with Terra State Community College will allow residents in Fostoria to be certified in a high demand job.

Beginning in the Fall of 2018, Terra State will begin offering certification courses in Mechatronics at the Fostoria Learning Center.

The state approved program will allow college students or current professionals who want to expand their skill sets to take the 30 credit hour course without the need to travel.

"They might not have time to go to a location out of town. They might not have the 25 to 30 minutes in each direction to go," Cory Stine, Dean of Business, Humanities and Industrial Technologies at Terra State Community College said. "So, hopefully by being conveniently located in the city of Fostoria, students can attend right there."

The robotics/integrated manufacturing technology course has become a jack of all trades for manufacturing jobs, as it teaches robotics, electrical systems and programming.

Which can translate into a bevy of potential professions after graduation.

"Students, then workers can then go out into engineering technology positions, or robotics troubleshooting positions," Stine explained. "The students have access or a background in electricity."

There will also be an advanced manufacturing open house held at the Fostoria Learning Center on April 5 from 4 to 6 p.m.

