James Worley found Guilty on all 19 charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

James Worley found Guilty on all 19 charges

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Nearly two years after Sierah Joughin death, the jury in The People vs. James Worley trial have found James Worley Guilty on all 19 charges.

The Guilty charge of Aggravated Murder means that Worley could face the death penalty.

The jury will reconvene Monday morning at 9 a.m. to begin the final phase of this trial, the sentencing.

They will have three options: Death sentences, life sentence with possibility of parole at 25 years or life sentence with possibility of parole at 30 years.

The verdict comes in day two of deliberation and after one of of the original jurors was dismissed.

