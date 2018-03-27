Walleye Run - River On The Rise!

As another season of the Walleye Run gets underway, river levels are set to rise this Easter weekend. Following widespread 1/2"-1" of rain this week, the Maumee River will stay below flood stage, but high enough to encourage good early fishing action.



The actual weather forecast will likely be dry Wednesday and Friday. Thursday you'll need to be prepared for rain showers, especially later in the day. The Maumee river will crest over the weekend, short of flood stage.