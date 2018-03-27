Things to know before spending money at Toys, Babies R Us going-out-of-business sales

(WTOL) - We all know that Toys R Us and Babies R Us are now running going-out-of-business sales.

While signs and slogans for all the deals offered may sound good, make sure you follow some of these tips from the Better Business Bureau to find out if you really will be saving money:

Discounts are modest at first in a liquidation sale. Most at just 10% off, and some items like wipes, formula and diapers may not have sale prices at all.

Just because things are discounted doesn't mean they're a good deal. Bring along your smart phones or catalogues from other stores to compare prices.

A liquidation sale is different from a regular sale. All sales are final, which means the store will not accept returns. They may also not accept personal checks.

Typical price-matching policies are no longer in effect. If you find an item cheaper elsewhere, they will not match the price.

You're always taking a chance with sales like these, You can wait to purchase a product because the discounts will increase, but the items you want may be sold by then. No rain checks are offered.

Warranties must come only from the manufacturer. If the item breaks or doesn't work, you can't return it. So if you're buying a product that might require technical advice or service, it might not be the best idea to buy it from a going-out-of-business sale.

Use your gift cards now. You can only use them on merchandise and can't redeem them for cash.

