Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

In a stunning development in the capital murder trial of The People vs. James Worley, one juror was dismissed from the jury Monday night.

According to information disclosed at the court hearing, the juror was pregnant and reported that she was sick around 1:20 a.m.

She was then dismissed from the jury.

A replacement will be chosen from the alternate pool.

This erases three-and-a-half hours of jury deliberations from Monday night, as the deliberations must now start again from scratch to ensure a fair trail.

