Toledo police looking for 7-Eleven armed robber

Toledo police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a west Toledo 7-Eleven Monday night.

The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven on Lewis Avenue and Eleanor Avenue.

Police say the robber came into the store wearing a black mask and carrying a gun and demanded money.

Police say he got away with an unknown amount of money.

No one was hurt during the incident.

