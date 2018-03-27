Toledo police looking for 7-Eleven armed robber - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police looking for 7-Eleven armed robber

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a west Toledo 7-Eleven Monday night. 

The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven on Lewis Avenue and Eleanor Avenue. 

Police say the robber came into the store wearing a black mask and carrying a gun and demanded money. 

Police say he got away with an unknown amount of money.

No one was hurt during the incident.

