Lions sign LB Jonathan Freeny

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jonathan Freeny. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Freeny joins the Lions after spending time with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints in 2017. He finished the season with the Saints and recorded two tackles in two games.

An undrafted rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2011 out of Rutgers, Freeny spent his first four years (2011-14) in the NFL with the Dolphins before playing two seasons with the Patriots (2015-16). In 68 career games (11 starts), he has totaled 76 tackles (44 solo), two sacks, one pass defense, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His career postseason totals (four games) include eight tackles (two solo), one sack and one fumble recovery.

