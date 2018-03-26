Deleting Facebook? Here's how to save your pictures and videos

There are zillions of ways to share photos online, but Facebook is incredibly popular.

If you want to save your pictures for offline use or share them using other services or if you want to take an entire album at once, you need to set things up first.

Here's how to get those albums thanks to cnet.com:

You'll want to use Chrome as your browser to get them quick and easy.

Navigate to a Facebook album you have permission to view and click the big blue "Download Album" button on the top left.

This takes you to the PhotoLive site. It takes a moment to prepare and download the ZIP file, but it should happen in the background.

Open up the ZIP file and extract the files wherever you like.

That's it!

You may find that certain albums do not display the "Download Album" button; this is most likely because the page owner has limited photo permissions.

Ask that person nicely and he or she might give you permission!

