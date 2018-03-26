Deleting Facebook? Here's how to save your pictures and videos

The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.More >>
The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Leaders say all the parties agreed to the board structure, but several community members have raised concerns over the power they think the city would lose within TAWA.More >>
Leaders say all the parties agreed to the board structure, but several community members have raised concerns over the power they think the city would lose within TAWA.More >>
In its closing arguments, the prosecution reviewed key witness testimony and DNA evidence. That includes both Sierah’s and Worley’s blood found in the three crime scenes the prosecution identifies: The cornfield where she was attacked, the north barn where she was held captive and finally the cornfield where her body was buried.More >>
In its closing arguments, the prosecution reviewed key witness testimony and DNA evidence. That includes both Sierah’s and Worley’s blood found in the three crime scenes the prosecution identifies: The cornfield where she was attacked, the north barn where she was held captive and finally the cornfield where her body was buried.More >>
If you want to save your pictures for offline use or share them using other services or if you want to take an entire album at once, you need to set things up first.More >>
If you want to save your pictures for offline use or share them using other services or if you want to take an entire album at once, you need to set things up first.More >>
The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
With the long process after Worley's attest leading up to this trial, folks from the community are ready to move on with their lives and begin the healing process.More >>
With the long process after Worley's attest leading up to this trial, folks from the community are ready to move on with their lives and begin the healing process.More >>