Seneca County Drug Task Force executes two drug busts, arrests in Fremont

On Monday, the Seneca County Drug Task Force, the Seneca County Drug Task Force Metrich Unit and the BCI executed two search warrants in the city of Fremont.

The first warrant was executed at a commercial type building at the dead end of Allen Street. The drug task force says four individuals, including the property caretaker, were present at the time.

During the search on Allen Street, the drug task force says suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $200 were seized.

Kevin Wiezorek was arrested and charged with Obstructing by the Fremont Police Department and was taken to jail. The drug task force says this case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date and possible charged are drug trafficking and drug possession.

The second warrant was executed at 809 1/2 Hayes Avenue. During this search warrant, the drug task force says two females were present.

One of the females, Courtney Castillo, has an active warrant and was taken to jail on that warrant.

During the search, the drug task force says pills, scales, needles and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

This case will also be presented to a grand jury with more charges possible including drug trafficking and drug possession.

The drug task force says both warrants were requested after an investigation by the agencies.

