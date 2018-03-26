Cordray outlines plan to fight opioid epidemic

On Monday, Richard Cordray, Democratic candidate for Governor of Ohio, announced his plan to fight the opioid epidemic that continues to sweep through the state and the nation.

He stopped by the Lucas County Jail for a closer look.

Cordray's approach to combating the opioid crisis brings together state, local, non-profit and private sector groups. He says if elected, he will declare a Public Health State of Emergency and bring together leaders at all levels to find solutions that will work.

"Not enough has been done currently, this has really blown up over the last seven years in the state," Cordray said.

Cordray's plan also includes expanding access and funding for prevention and treatment and bringing about support for families and children struggling with addiction.

"Economic hopelessness in a lot of communities does lead to people ending up addicted and wasting their lives and ruining their lives," he added.

More than 17,000 people in Ohio died from drug overdoes from 2010 to 2016. Many of those can be linked to abuse of prescribed opioids.

Cordray says about 14 people a day die in Ohio due to opioid overdoes.

Since 2014, Lucas County's D.A.R.T. unit has worked to help victims overcome their addictions. D.A.R.T. stands for Drug Abuse Response Team.

"We have so much feedback from the community, from families," Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp said.

"We want to model that program and see how we can do that elsewhere," Cordray added.

