Money Talks News: How to simplify your financial life

Hate dealing with the family finances? Maybe it is time to make things a little simpler.

We live in a fast-paced, complex, stressful world.

Does it not make you long for a simpler life? One with less pressure and more free time? Well, one way to get there is to simplify your financial life. Here is how to do it, step by step.

Step one? Consolidate. If you have got multiple bank, brokerage and credit card accounts, merge and purge. Keep as few as possible.

Step two: Go paperless. Digital statements reduce clutter, are easier to find and safer to store.

Step three? Pay cash. That helps you avoid debt, avoid credit card statements and avoid impulse buys, which helps avoid clutter.

Step four? Automate everything. Stay at the beach while your paycheck gets automatically deposited, your bills get automatically paid, your savings get automatically added to and your app automatically tracks your expenses.

And step five: Stop buying stuff. Clutter is costly and it is stressful. Make a rule that for every one thing or piece of clothing you buy, you will sell or donate two.

Life is no fun when it is too complicated. So if you want more money, more time and less stress, keep it simple.

If you want more tips, go to the Money Talks News website and do a search for "Simplify."

