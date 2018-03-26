Toledo officials and local businesses meet to discuss the city's success

Toledo elected officials and local business people came together to talk Monday morning about recent positive economic news surrounding the city.

Toledo ranked third in the nation by Site Selection Magazine for economic development among mid-size cities.

Officials with the magazine say part of Toledo's success is in the variety of businesses that are developing.

"Well, you've got 31 qualifying investments that we see from our Conway Projects Database and those range from a very diverse portfolio of industries," Senior Editor of Site Selection Magazine Gary Daughters said. "We see a lot of plastics, automotive of course, chemicals, stuff like that. Things are really moving in Toledo."

Toledo outperformed Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, according to the magazine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.