$3.2 billion allocated to fight opioid abuse

The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.More >>
The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Cordray's approach to combating the opioid crisis brings together state, local, non-profit and private sector groups. He says if elected, he will declare a Public Health State of Emergency and bring together leaders at all levels to find solutions that will work.More >>
Cordray's approach to combating the opioid crisis brings together state, local, non-profit and private sector groups. He says if elected, he will declare a Public Health State of Emergency and bring together leaders at all levels to find solutions that will work.More >>
If convicted, Worley could face the death penalty. If the jury does not reach a verdict Monday evening, they will be sequestered at a local hotel for further deliberation.More >>
If convicted, Worley could face the death penalty. If the jury does not reach a verdict Monday evening, they will be sequestered at a local hotel for further deliberation.More >>
The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
The sky is clouding up this evening. Rain is likely overnight and will continue into Tuesday afternoon. Rain amounts may reach over 1".More >>
Toledo ranked third in the nation by Site Selection Magazine for economic development among mid-size cities. Officials with the magazine say part of Toledo's success is in the variety of businesses that are developing.More >>
Toledo ranked third in the nation by Site Selection Magazine for economic development among mid-size cities. Officials with the magazine say part of Toledo's success is in the variety of businesses that are developing.More >>
Lane and shoulder restrictions are possible as crews work on this from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.More >>
Lane and shoulder restrictions are possible as crews work on this from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.More >>