Congresswoman Kaptur says Lake Erie impairment declaration is overdue

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur reacting Monday to the impairment declaration for the western basin of Lake Erie.

Kaptur says the decision is overdue.

She believes the impairment declaration will bring in more federal dollars to help the lake and also hopes it will bring private funding as well.

"I think it will get the attention of those who are involved in agriculture and we'll have to be much more diligent, though they've been trying, but much more diligent in this watershed," Kaptur said.

Kaptur says the private and public sector will have to work together in order to heal Lake Erie.

