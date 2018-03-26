Take Charge Ohio to educate about addiction

A new statewide campaign about opioid addiction is educating doctors and patients about safe pain medication practices.

The campaign is called the Take Charge Ohio Campaign and it was launched by The Ohio Department of Health.

In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.

"The real issues that we're really worried about have to do with addiction and being able to break that dependence on the opiate, that's what we're worried about and that's what we're hoping Take Charge Ohio will do is to give good education to individuals," Medical Director for the Ohio Department of Health Clint Koenig said.

Take Charge Ohio uses grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Campaign leaders work with groups which are part of the Governor's Cabinet Opiate Action team.

