Gov. Kasich commutes death sentence for William Montgomery

COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) - Ohio Governor John Kasich has commuted the death sentence of William Montgomery to life in prison without the possibility of parole.  Montgomery had been scheduled to be executed on April 11.

The Governor's decision to grant clemency comes after the Ohio Parole Board recommended the execution be canceled.  The Board voted 6-4, saying life without parole was a more appropriate sentence, citing serious questions about the integrity of the trial.

Montgomery was convicted of the 1986 murders of Toledoans Debra Ogle, and her roommate, Cynthia Tincher.  However, he had maintained his innocence.

