Register now for the 25th-annual Race for the Cure

You can join in the fight against breast cancer right now!

Registration opens Monday for the 2018 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Findlay's race is September 29 and Toledo's is September 30.

Race for the Cure also celebrates its silver anniversary this year.

For its twenty-fifth anniversary, you get a deal on your registration fee!

If you register up in the next 25 days, you get $5 off.

