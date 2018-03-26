Kaptur announces millions in grant funding to fight opioid epide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kaptur announces millions in grant funding to fight opioid epidemic

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (Source: WTOL) Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Marcy Kaptur, along with federal and local law enforcement officials, announced Monday millions of dollars in new grant funding to combat the opioid crisis in Ohio.

This grant money is part of the recently-passed funding agreement. 

Kaptur has helped to secure Ohio as a priority state eligible for grants.

