Holy Toledo: An inside look at Glass City churches

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before.

But do you know where it comes from?

Contrary to popular belief, Holy Toledo refers to the city of the same name across the pond, Toledo, Spain.

Toledo was the religious and secular capital of the world of the kingdom of Spain for a long time before Madrid took over that title.

This information was not wasted on Bishop Daniel Thomas, who refers to the Toledo diocese as the Holy Diocese of Toledo for this reason. It's to remind people that they are a holy people.

With this rich history, it's not surprise that Toledo is home to many historic church steeples and bell towers that come from various faith-based communities.

They can be seen from the highway and draw people into Toledo. Many of these church structures also connect religious communities together.

Salem is the first Lutheran church in Toledo, but you may think it's a Catholic church at first glance. Its design features a Roman Catholic alter, a tabernacle and other symbolic Catholic symbols.

Different theories, including money problems and inaccurate design layouts, attempt to explain this discrepancy that dates back 175 years ago. However, nothing has been confirmed.

The bell tower at the top of St. John's Lutheran Church has rich family connections. Judy Pfaffenberger said her father rang the bell for at least 50 years before passing the honor onto her cousin.

She said the bell tower has also seen its fair share of fun.

"In 1999, we had a New Year's party on New Year's Eve and we came up here and we took turns, and we rang it 2,000 times," said Pfaffenberger. .

While there are religious differences, a common tie among these old churches in Toledo is a decreasing congregation. They have had their fair share of break-ins and robberies, but Msgr. Chris Vasko from the Historic Church of Saint Patrick maintains that mainlining a congregation continues to be the biggest challenge among faith communities in a city.

"It's children go on to look for better work, homes and places and we find that the stable population moves out into the suburbs and goes somewhere else, and there's no one left to take care of the tremendous expenses of a place like this," Msgr. Vasko said.

Even though these church congregations are small, their history and architecture continue to be a staple in Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.