Police searching for fugitive believed to be in Lucas Co.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in finding a 39-year-old man.

Police are looking for Jose Flores, who is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police say his last known address was on the 600 block of Utah Street in east Toledo, but he is also known to hang out in the 25000 block of Broad Street in Perrysburg.

Police say they have been searching for Flores for two months.

Flores is described as standing at five feet seven inches and weighing 155 pounds with a distinguishing tattoo on his chin of a man wearing a sombrero.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 or NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833.

Those with information leading to Flores' arrest could be eligible for a cash reward. Callers can remain anonymous.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.