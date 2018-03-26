OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - The redshirt freshman quarterback who helped lead Ohio State University to victory in the 2015 national championship game is getting fitted for a uniform of an entirely different kind.
The Port Clinton News-Herald reports Cardale Jones was made an honorary Ottawa County sheriff's deputy last summer. Jones spoke at a father-son church banquet in Ottawa County on Friday.
Sheriff Steve Levorchick says he and Jones, a Cleveland native, have become good friends and that he loves him "like a brother."
Levorchick says Jones will serve as a special ambassador to help the Sheriff's Office bond with young people. He says that when Jones shows up in the uniform he's being fitted for, children will realize "cops aren't necessarily bad."
Jones is on the roster of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.
Information from: Port Clinton News-Herald, http://www.portclintonnewsherald.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Easter weekend will be one we watch closely all week.
Right now a fast moving system on Saturday could bring rain chances.More >>
Easter weekend will be one we watch closely all week.
Right now a fast moving system on Saturday could bring rain chances.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.More >>
The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
A woman and her boyfriend have been indicted in southeast Ohio on aggravated murder charges in the death of the woman's 3-month-old daughter.More >>
A woman and her boyfriend have been indicted in southeast Ohio on aggravated murder charges in the death of the woman's 3-month-old daughter.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The interstate was shut down at the Ohio/Michigan border.More >>
The interstate was shut down at the Ohio/Michigan border.More >>
The man is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.More >>
The man is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.More >>
Easter weekend will be one we watch closely all week.
Right now a fast moving system on Saturday could bring rain chances.More >>
Easter weekend will be one we watch closely all week.
Right now a fast moving system on Saturday could bring rain chances.More >>
Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.More >>
Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.More >>
Every year, dozens of the area's highest rated group of contractors, re-modelers, and landscapers get together at the home and garden show at the SeaGate Centre.More >>
Every year, dozens of the area's highest rated group of contractors, re-modelers, and landscapers get together at the home and garden show at the SeaGate Centre.More >>