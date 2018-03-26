SB I-75 reopen following deadly crash

(WTOL) - Southbound I-75 is reopen following a deadly crash Monday morning.

#FirstAlertTraffic All lanes of SB 75 back open! pic.twitter.com/7aHFQMHXji — Ida Tedesco (@IdaTedescoWTOL) March 26, 2018

The crash occurred on southbound I-75 south of Alexis around 3:30 a.m.

The interstate was shut down at the Ohio/Michigan border.

#FirstAlertTraffic BREAKING: 75 S at the Ohio/MI border CLOSED due to a crash turned vehicle fire. Tune into @WTOL11Toledo NOW for updates throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/3byLDeLAvF — Ida Tedesco (@IdaTedescoWTOL) March 26, 2018

Police say one man did not survive the crash.

Police believe the truck rear-ended a semi and crashed into a guardrail. Police say crash caused the truck to catch fire.

The road was closed for about four hours as crews cleared the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.