SB I-75 reopen following deadly crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SB I-75 reopen following deadly crash

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

(WTOL) - Southbound I-75 is reopen following a deadly crash Monday morning.

The crash occurred on southbound I-75 south of Alexis around 3:30 a.m. 

The interstate was shut down at the Ohio/Michigan border. 

Police say one man did not survive the crash.

Police believe the truck rear-ended a semi and crashed into a guardrail. Police say crash caused the truck to catch fire.

The road was closed for about four hours as crews cleared the scene.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly